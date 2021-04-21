Ivashka of the Barcelona Open: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/21/2021

On at 09:01 CEST

Rafael Nadal debuts at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021 today April 21 and faces the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka not before 4:00 p.m. (CET). The manacorí’s match in the Barcelona tournament You can follow it live on SPORT and also through Teledeporte, Esport 3 and Movistar +.

Nadal He is the main favorite to take the title on the tracks of the RCT in Barcelona. He has never before faced the Belarusian tennis player, who stands out for his great size (1.93m), although his position in the ATP ranking is 167 in the world.

What’s more, Ivashka, a member of the Barcelona Polo club, reached the quarterfinals of the Andalusian Open earlier in the season.