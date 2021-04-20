Ivashka of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/20/2021 at 4:20 PM CEST

The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell It has already started and the seeds are beginning to carry out their first matches. A) Yes, We will see Rafa Nadal tomorrow, April 20, since the manacorí will seek to win the trophy as soon as possible. As an anecdote, note that the main track of this Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell is named after Rafa Nadal himself, since he is inescapably one of the best tennis players in the history of Spanish tennis and also in the world.

Thus, the Count of Godó trophy you will see a cross between Rafa Nadal against Illia Ivashka. The Russian tennis player stands out for his great size (1.93m), although his position in the ATP Ranking is 167 in the world. Thus, a priori the tennis player from the Eastern European country has it much more complicated since he is facing a real titan. However, Nadal is coming from falling in Monte Carlo, so nothing is written yet.

We can watch the game between Rafa Nadal and Illia Ivashka this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at an hour yet to be determined. The channels that will broadcast it are La 1 of TVE, Teledeporte and Esport3.