15 minutes. Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump used her Twitter account to condemn the “cancellation culture,” after the Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology (WSU Tech), in Kansas, suspend her speech as keynote speaker of the virtual opening ceremony of the institution.

“Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of freedom of expression. Cancellation culture and discrimination of views it’s antithetical to the academy. Listening to each other is important now more than ever! ” This was written by Ivanka as she showed her prerecorded speech on Twitter.

According to WSU Tech President Sheree Utash, graduates could view video messages prepared by Ivanka Trump among those of 30 other guests, including community members, The Epoch Times reported.

“The invitation was extended in February and Miss Trump offered to record a congratulatory message graduates to be played during our event, ”stated Utash. “In light of the social justice issues brought about by the death of George Floyd, I understand and assume responsibility that the timing of the release was callous.”

Avoiding controversies

Utash said the invitation caused controversy on campus amid repercussions for Floyd’s death. “He is with those who fight injustice and advocate for social equity,” he said in Thursday’s statement.

In addition, he noted that the university’s virtual opening event would focus on graduates and its achievements.

Days after Floyd’s death, Ivanka Trump said that understood the frustration and anger of the protesters peaceful. He even expressed his condolences to Floyd’s family.

“People in Minneapolis are suffering for a reason. Justice is the way we heal. My heart goes out to the George Floyd family and all the Americans who are suffering, ”wrote the daughter of the President of the United States on Twitter.