Ivanka Trump may have lied in investigation into her father’s inauguration



The former president’s daughter was an active part in the organization of the presidential inauguration events.

It seems that the Trump family loves to lie or report facts “improperly”, even in investigations of prosecutors, as is the case with Ivanka Trump, who allegedly claimed he was not involved in organizing his father’s inaugural events, but emails reveal just the opposite.

In February, Donald Trump Jr. He was deposed in the lawsuit for the scandal of the inauguration of the former president Donald trump and under oath he gave false testimony, according to a report by Mother Jones, a publication that now shows a similar practice by Ivanka.

The investigation began in 2020 by Karl Racine, the attorney general of Washington, DC, who has alleged that Trump’s inauguration committee misused charitable funds to enrich the Trump family.

“The Inaugural Committee, a nonprofit corporation, coordinated with the Trump family to overpay for event space at the Trump International Hotel,” reads part of the remarks. “The Committee also misused non-profit funds to organize a private party [en el Hotel Trump] for the Trump family that costs several hundred thousand dollars. “

Basically what the Trumps did was triangulate resources so that they reached their pockets.

The portal reveals that during a deposition last December 1, in which he swore to tell the truth, Ivanka denied that she had any participation in the Committee, but said that she would be open to offer any advice.

However, at least one chain of emails shows that he was actively collaborating with the organization and making important decisions.

“According to the documents, which indicate that she was part of the decision-making for various aspects of the inauguration, including even the menus for events,” says the report. “An email chain shows that Ivanka Trump was directly involved in planning at least one proposed inauguration event.”

On November 29, 2016, Rick Gates, Then vice president of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, he sent him an email with the calendar of events for the inauguration. She even replied that her assistant “Suzie” would coordinate for meetings.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, examine staff of Ivanka Trump and one of the inaugural event organizers, even emailed Ivanka and her husband Jared kushner on decisions, where he thanked about the previous meeting they had had.

Ivanka pushed to integrate the message of Make America Great Again (MAGA) at the inauguration and to include community voices that empathized with the movement.

“Ivanka Trump had discussed how to include Donald Trump’s ‘electorate’ in the events, and Winston Wolkoff touched on proposals to do so.“, indicated. “This included inviting ‘families from all 50 states to attend official functions’ and providing them with ‘airfare.’ Accommodations ”.

A dinner with entrepreneurs is also coordinated with Ivanka, to which she responds with details about how she would like it to be and what day she preferred.