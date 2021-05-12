Ivanka Trump hits her son … by accident



Ivanka Trump and her family moved to Florida.

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty Images

Ivanka Trump has taken advantage of the last few months to enjoy Miami, Florida, with her children, but on Mother’s Day he had a slight accident that almost ended in disaster, according to reports from various media.

The daughter of the former president Donald trump She decided to take some surfing lessons and while she threw herself into the waves, her children waited on the beach enjoying the sea.

However, at one point when Ivanka returned to shore, she hit her son Theo’s head with the surfboard, although the incident was minor, which did not prevent them from continuing with private lessons.

“A series of photos shows Ivanka losing control and tipping over, as her surfboard leans towards her youngest son, Theo, who appears to have been hit in the face”The Daily Mail report states. “Ivanka looked appalled at her mistake and appeared to wince as her board headed towards her poor son, arms at her sides in an apparent attempt to slow down, as her instructor watched with open mouth “.

Later, Ivanka celebrated her children’s “exploits” on the board, although she suffered several falls during her attempts, according to Page Six.

In addition to The O, of five years; Arabella, nine years old, and Joseph, age seven, they enjoyed the ride and training.

You are a child abuser @IvankaTrump – Ivanka Trump hits are Theo in the face during surfing lesson in Miami https://t.co/JI901PsqCd – GM (@WasOnceLou) May 11, 2021

Ivanka and her family moved to Florida after buying a piece of land worth more than $ 30 million dollars, where they are expected to build a mansion.

Ivanka Trump takes private surfing lesson with 3 kids on Mother’s Day https://t.co/JVajLGJbFQ pic.twitter.com/ppW6D4Hgae – Page Six (@PageSix) May 11, 2021

Reports prior to her leaving the White House indicated that the former federal economic adviser would seek a political position in Florida, so there were suspicions that she would compete for a Senate seat, but that plan has not been confirmed so far.

Last February it was reported that Ivanka and her husband Jared kushner they had a financial hit in 2020 of $ 23.8 million.

The couple reported assets of $ 120 million, according to the information they had to deliver to the White House, which represented a 20% reduction in their income a year earlier, when they reported $ 156 million.

According to Bloomberg News, officials are only required to disclose the value of their assets and their non-government income.

The couple is still considered “extremely wealthy,” as their reports indicate assets of up to nearly $ 800 million.