Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner buy Miami mansion for $ 24 million

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, just acquired a gigantic oceanfront mansion in South Florida.

Built on a plot of more than 5000 m², the mansion has 790 m² of living space, distributed on two levels, with six bedrooms and 8 and a half bathrooms.

It is located on Indian Creek Island, an exclusive 121-hectare island nestled in the beautiful waters of Biscayne Bay and recognized as one of the wealthiest, most private, and safest communities in Miami Beach.

Indian Creek Island is protected by a Florida state police force, as well as its own armed marine patrol, which monitors the waters around it day and night, which is essential for the daughter of former President Donald Trump.

Outside, the property offers perfectly well-maintained, romantic gardens and beautiful reflecting pools.

Inside, the mansion features 8-meter high vaulted ceilings and an opulent double staircase featuring a huge chandelier worthy of a palace.

Its most striking spaces are its projection room, various family rooms, open entertaining areas, wood paneled office and the gym.

The large master bedroom features two full baths, vanity, freestanding whirlpool tub, and steam shower.

Like all the properties on the island, it also has its own dock where the yacht can dock.

In addition to this property, Jared and Ivanka also have another piece of land, which they bought from Julio Iglesias for $ 32 million, where they were supposedly going to build a mega mansion.

Among his most famous neighbors on the island are: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, former Miami Dolphins soccer coach Don Shula and Julio Iglesias, who own several parcels on the island.

There is no doubt that after four intense years in the White House, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to lead a calmer life in Miami.