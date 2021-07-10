Ivanisevic: “Novak Djokovic is the Robin Hood of tennis”

“Seven years ago, I said Novak Djokovic He was the only man capable of winning all four Grand Slams in the same year ”, he begins by saying Goran ivanisevic in an interview with The Times. “He has the best game for all surfaces and he has that hunger to be better, better and better,” he adds. It certainly doesn’t seem too far away. Just one game away from his third in 2021 and seven more from completing the Calendar Grand Slam, his first since Rod Laver, 52 years later.

Novak has been building a halo of invincibility this season, reminiscent of what he experienced in 2014 or 2015, when he barely left cake for others. “Is incredible. In the final of Roland Garros, Tsitsipas went two sets to zero up and break against in the third, and in his face you saw that he was going to lose. That’s what makes Novak so amazing, ”says the Croatian, who is proud to be a part of his team. “People tell me that I am lucky, but I tell them to try it themselves. It is a privilege to be here, but it is also stressful, ”he says.

One of the things that is always said about Djokovic is that he does not have the love of the public. The stands seem almost always to go against him. “I think the day he retires, people will miss him. He will never have the love Roger has, but I don’t think he cares. Sometimes you need people against you to get that extra oomph. People support Federer because he came first, but I’m sure the day he’s gone, people will say, ‘Damn, I wish Djokovic would come back.’

“His biggest rival is himself”

Ivanisevic points in the direction of Novak Djokovic himself, when he wants to refer to his biggest opponent. “Sometimes he creates a problem for himself. In my mind, the shot was perfect, but not in his. He wants to be even more perfect ”, says the Croatian coach, who defends his pupil from attacks. “People only see the bad things, but not all the good things that they do. He is the Robin Hood of tennis. The people in our part of the world, the Balkans, are being thrown to the ground and that is why we are eager for success ”, he says.