Ivanisevic believes that Djokovic wins all 4 Slams

There is a maxim in the world of tennis that says that when you speak Goran ivanisevic raise the bread. This is so. It has been demonstrated again by the great former Croatian tennis player, now the coach of the world’s number one Novak Djokovic. Undoubtedly a moment for him to show his chest after the feat of his pupil, winning his second Roland Garros, making the double Grand Slam and obtaining his 19th major. He sees no limits in the Serbian given his physical condition and mentality and points out forceful reflections on Novak’s historic victory against Rafa Nadal in the semifinals after the fiasco of the previous year in the final where Ivanisevic was portrayed with his pre-match statements. Unmissable interview at tennismajors.com.

The keys to beat Rafa Nadal in the semis

“To begin with, he was prepared to be on the track for 20 hours if it had been necessary. In the 2020 final, Novak did not show that, he tried from the first moment to shorten the points. Instead, this time he was ready to race and race and fight whatever it takes. I think Novak opened the track very well, there was a lot of talk about the track conditions, but I don’t think they had too much of an impact. Unlike the previous year, Novak was better able to deal with setbacks. Rafa’s super topspin to his backhand, they didn’t hurt him much. He was also very concentrated when it came to closing the points. With Rafa it happens that you attack and attack and then he goes to the counter and then you are in trouble. This time Novak believed in his blows even if he missed them sometimes. Rafa couldn’t answer that. “

And after Nadal, the battle with Tsitsipas for the title

“Novak is someone exceptionally professional. Had he lost the final, the victory over Rafa wouldn’t have meant much. Yes, it’s great to beat Rafa at Roland Garros, but an hour later you must forget it. We knew that Tsitsipas was going to be extraordinarily difficult to beat. . He was playing incredible balls, he is young and fit. His serve very good, he moved great on the court, exquisite forehand, improving his backhand a lot and without shyness when it came to getting into the net. My favorite player without a doubt of the young tennis players out there now. “

Believe in the comeback after two sets to zero down

“I wasn’t worried. I said that Novak only needed one set and that if he won the third set he would be able to win the match. I thought maybe the fourth set would be more even but I saw that Tsitsipas couldn’t keep up in the fifth. I believed this. Not only because of Novak’s experience but because it didn’t seem to me that Tsitsipas was playing well enough to win in three sets. I knew that Novak had to wake up, he believed in it, and that if he did, he would come back from the match. In the third set showed a different energy and attitude. “

Controversy for his statements in the 2020 final

“Well, I have the right to say what I want. I had my reasons for saying that. I am part of Novak’s team and it is normal for me to believe in my player. This year he has given Nadal a tennis lesson. I am not bragging. , Novak was not prepared last year, but this year he was mentally and physically ready to fight. Many people doubted Novak’s decision to play Belgrade the previous week. What happened is that it has been good for his tennis and his Moral, the support he received from the stands there meant a lot to him so he used that to bring positive vibes to Paris. “

Plans for what’s to come, Wimbledon and the Grand Slam in 2021

“We shouldn’t play Mallorca (in singles, he will do it in doubles) as the grass there is quite different from Wimbledon. We need to be in London at least three days in advance as Novak will play on Monday as the champion. defender. We will be in Mallorca for about 7 or 8 days. We have to adapt to the strict conditions of Wimbledon where there will be a bubble too.

Novak knows his goals. The title at Roland Garros is going to make me even more motivated. I said long ago that Novak is the only one capable of winning the Grand Slam in the same season. Then it will or will not happen, but of course if anyone can handle it, it is Novak. “

Avoid Federer at Wimbledon

“Roger was smart in Paris by pulling out of the round of 16. He got what he wanted, winning three games and not putting his fitness at risk. Wimbledon is his number one goal. To be honest, we don’t want to see him in our part of the draw there. It won’t be. easy even if Novak is the favorite, there are obviously Nadal, Tsitsipas, Zverev and Medvedev. Great servers like Opelka, Raonic or Isner. Or Marin Cilic, who is not seeded but who has just won in Stuttgart. “