Ivana Nadal sets the nets on fire by showing off her figure with a tiny cachetero from the bathtub

The Argentine model and driver, Ivana Nadal, surprised again in the social media with his most recent publication, in which he showed off his figure without any garment on the torso of the body,

From the bathtub, 30-year-old Nadal impacted his more than 2.5 million followers. In the photo you can see the model exposing a large part of her body, carrying only a red ‘dental floss’.

The Photo is about to reach 40 thousand likes in a matter of minutes, being a clear sign that he does not care about people’s criticism and is transparent with his followers, remembering that days ago he uploaded a photo without any clothes, in which sent a message to those people who do not feel safe when they look in the mirror.

“Those marks on my skin that made me doubt my worth for so long … Perhaps few know, but my spiritual awakening had a lot to do with my body. With my physique, with my container as such. I did not know how to think otherwise. Until I understood that it is MY TEMPLE. The place where my soul, my universe dwells ”.