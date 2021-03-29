Ivana Nadal poses in the most daring swimsuit from the beaches of Costa Rica

The model and host, Ivana Nadal, has surprised her millions of followers on social networks with her latest photo. The Argentine has left her fans speechless by posing in the most daring on the beach.

Nadal enjoys a hot vacation on the beaches of Costa Rica, where he has taken a series of photos that have managed to capture thousands of likes and positive comments from his followers.

Ivana Nadal posed in a daring swimsuit under a palm tree; However, she discovered part of her upper swimsuit, raising the temperature on Instagram. In a matter of hours, the publication has reached more than 30 thousand likes.

Fearless. Sauvage. Being. Terms that resonate with me and I have written on my skin. ‘Be the exception’ is another. Proud of my life choices, my changes, my process and my progress. I feel brave, wild and an exception to many ‘rules’. I feel that I am being day by day and more and more, creating my reality. Grateful. Forever”