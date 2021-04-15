Ivana Nadal poses completely naked to proudly show the marks on her body

Ivana nadal He surprised again on social networks with a playful publication that he uploaded to Instagram where he also took the opportunity to send an extensive and forceful message of acceptance.

On this occasion, the model posed totally naked sitting in a hotel bathroom, covering the most intimate only with his hands and his hair, but he allowed to appreciate some of the marks that his body has.

“Those marks on my skin that made me doubt my worth for so long… Perhaps few know, but my spiritual awakening had a lot to do with my body. With my physique, with my packaging as such. I didn’t know how to think otherwise. Until I understood that it is MY TEMPLE. The place where my soul lives, my universe👁✨

Did you ever think about it? Have you ever thanked your body for giving you the ability to exist on this earthly plane? Did you ever hug? Did you speak to yourself with love? With compassion?

If you still haven’t dared, DO IT. Self-love begins with ACCEPTING YOU.

We all need to heal wounds to know how to love. If you do not let go of the pain, you will not have a place for moments of happiness, pleasure, enjoyment, LOVE. In connection with your reality, that which you create step by step.

YOU ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT HAPPENS, BUT FOR HOW YOU CHOOSE TO PROCESS IT. You know why? Because from that, you choose how to vibrate and what return to give to the universe. What message do you want to give to mother earth? THANK YOU OR COMPLAINT?

You choose and from there, you begin to become or not, a creator🙌🏾👁✨ It is not logical, it is FEELING. Don’t analyze it, LIVE IT. Experience your own reality, your own ability to BE✨ I love you, have a wonderful life 🙌🏾🙋🏽‍♀️💜 ”, you can read in the photos that have more than 100,000 likes.

(Swipe to see all images)

It may interest you:

The video of Jailyne Ojeda exhibiting her prominent rear in a bikini

This said Jennifer Aniston after rumors of a process of adoption of a girl in Mexico

They claim that Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel, died in 1986