The young model has become more daring in this quarantine. In the network she is left without a bra and with a thread as daring as those of Suzy Cortez

Ivana Nadal He became very exhibitionist in this quarantine and today through Instagram he released a tremendous comment: “Who trained in cu * it * today? The answer to her questioning was obvious thanks to the photograph in which she appears with tennis, in addition to a white thong and brown top.

View this post on Instagram Who trained in ass today? 🙋🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Ivana Nadal (@ivinadal) on Apr 9, 2020 at 8:56 am PDT

Ivanna, on the other hand, closed the day with a wine in hand and explained to her fans why there are those who call her “Chinese” lovingly.

“When they ask you why they tell you China or when they tell you NEVER STOP? Today I already trained. There is food cooking in the oven and I opened a little wine. Yes, I am going to eat and drink the wine in bed with open windows, a cool, covered wind and a good movie. What else? ”Wrote the model.

View this post on Instagram When they ask you why they tell you China🙋🏽‍♀️ Or when they tell you NEVER STOP? 😳 hahaha I already trained today, there is food cooking in the oven and I opened a little wine🍷 Yes, I am going to eat and drink the wine in bed🤤 with open windows, a cool little wind, covered and a good movie. What else? 🥰 A post shared by Ivana Nadal (@ivinadal) on Apr 9, 2020 at 12:07 pm PDT

