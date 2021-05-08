Ivana Icardi recoils after Adara’s threats of demand and rectifies the video in which she spoke of her stepson

This week, war has broken out between Ivana Icardi and Adara. The Argentine, who is pregnant with Hugo Sierra, went up a video to his Mtmad channel talking about his relationship with him little Martin –son of his current partner with Adara– and her role as a stepmother, something that really upset the winner of GH VIP 7.

Details of custody or his relationship with Hugo were some of the things that bothered him and he addressed, made a sea of ​​tears, to social networks to highlight that “she has no right to speak” of his son: “He’s talking about personal issues that only matter to me and his father.”

But later, somewhat calmer, she confessed that she was going to take legal action against her for that: “It’s all in the hands of my lawyers. Is going to report. I’m going to go about my normal day because I’m not going to let this affect me anymore. “

For this reason, after all the commotion and the controversy generated, the sister of the footballer Mauro Icardi has decided recoil and modify your video by removing the most personal details, showing that his intention was not to harm the former hostess.

This is what he has made known through his Instagram stories: “Guys, we have rectified the Mtmad chapter because we did not want to create controversy about something so beautiful“.

Ivana Icardi’s Instagram Story.IVANNAICARDI / INSTAGRAM