Iván Villar replaces Álex Domínguez in the list for the Games

Iván Villar, Celta de Vigo goalkeeper, replaces the injured Álex Domínguez, of the Unión Deportiva Las Palmas, on the list of 22 players for the Olympic Games in which Spain debuts on July 22 against Egypt.

Setback that comes a few hours after the coach, Luis de la Fuente, made official the name of the players who will represent Spain in the Japanese event. And that, as . learned, will change from 18 fixed plus four substitutes in case of injury or positive to an expedition of 22.

This is made up of six footballers who are playing the Eurocup with the absolute -Unai Simón, Eric García, Pau Torres, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal- and with Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio and Mikel Merino occupying the three places available for those born before January 1, 1997.

Those selected will be concentrated on the 30th at 8:00 p.m. and the following day they will exercise at the facilities of the Ciudad del Fútbol, ​​before moving to the Alicante town of Benidorm, where they will carry out the preparation prior to the Games.

THE LIST OF 22 CALLED

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Club) and Álvaro Fernández (Huesca) and Iván Villar (Celta de Vigo).

Defenses: Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona), Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid), Eric García (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Óscar Gil (Espanyol), Marc Cucurella (Getafe), Juan Miranda (Betis).

Midfielders: Jon Moncayola (Osasuna), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Pedri (Barcelona).

Forwards: Bryan Gil (Sevilla), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rafa Mir (Wolverhampton) and Javi Puado (Espanyol).