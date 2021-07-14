Iván Vázquez Mellado warns Cruz Azul ahead of the Champion of Champions

The Esmeraldas de León continue with the preparation training for the match corresponding to the Champion of Champions of the MX League against the Cruz Azul Machine, prior to the start of Opening tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference, goalkeeper Iván Vázquez Mellado affirmed that the group and the coaching staff are fully focused on being able to win the trophy for the best of the 2020-2021 season.

“The team is fine-tuning details to face a match of that category, we are going to play a title and we already make the most of the preparation games,” he declared.

Regarding his arrival at the Esmeraldas de León, the Mexican goalkeeper confessed that he was aware of the challenge of defending the goal of the whole Panzas Verdes before the call of Rodolfo Cota to the Mexican National Team.

“Since I arrived here the first day I knew that I was going to face this game, I mentalized myself to that, to continue the first days. It is very important for us to be able to get that title,” he said.

