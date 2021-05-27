Iván Redondo announces the creation of a ‘Spanish NASA’ and the networks are full of memes and … memories of Tony Leblanc

The Government will create a Spanish Space Agency, as announced this Thursday by the director of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, Iván Redondo, during the Mixed Commission on National Security.

“I announce the creation of the Spanish Space Agency”, said Redondo, without giving more details, while he was explaining the five chapters into which the new National Security Strategy, which will be approved before the summer and replaces the one in 2017. The fourth of them, as stated, articulates an integrated approach detailing the lines of action to face the risks and threats that may harm national interests.

Within this chapter, five transversal objectives are established. One of them is “favor the security dimension in the development of technological capabilities and strategic industries”, an objective that already appeared in the previous Strategy but that “continues to be key in these times of increasingly accelerated technological development and deployment”, as indicated. “And at this point, for example, I announce the creation of the Spanish Space Agency, toSomething that is important to be able to integrate resources “, has added.

The networks are full of memes

Barely a few hours had passed when the networks began to fume due to the amount of ‘memes’ shared by users who reacted to the news. Some published images of mythical Spanish comedies, such as ‘The astronaut’ or even ‘Mortadelo and Filemon’ and his “Intergalactic Space Mission”.

Regarding Iván Redondo's proposal to create a Spanish NASA, I propose to call it the MIER In homage to Ibáñez (Rebollez Intergalactic Space Mission).

Others chose to predict the failure of that ‘Spanish Nasa’, through images of deteriorated pieces or even paper Planes. There are those who have even taken up a scene from ‘The Simpson’ to point out that they predicted the news, while others have highlighted that “Ivan Redondo’s NASA” is actually a fishing pot

Iván Redondo announces the launch of a 'Spanish NASA'. -To infinity and beyond! Tell Berlanga that this time it's for real! Long live the spatial PSOE!

Duque: “The Spanish Space Agency is the European one”

The creation of a Spanish Space Agency is an idea that has been focusing the debate on the scientific field for years and has its defenders and detractors. “For many years I have been reflecting on whether in Spain we are at the point of whether we need a Spanish space agency that complements the Spanish space agency, which is the European one “said the Minister of Science, Pedro Duque, in an online colloquium organized by Executive Forum on March 3.

As he defended, practically all the investment made in Spain in the area of ​​research and development in the space field comes from the Ministry of Science and Innovation through the contributions made by the Government to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Before being minister, in July 2015, Duque advocated for a Spanish space agency that would act as the sole interlocutor and have direct access to Moncloa, in the same way that in the United States the administrator of NASA has it to the White House, as he commented in an interview with the UPM.