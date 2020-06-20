Ivan Rakitic He has sparked all kinds of reactions after his last interaction on social networks. The footballer of Barcelona He has participated in a survey generated through a tweet from the League account in which his followers were asked which Rakitic they preferred: the Barcelona or the Seville.

To vote for Barcelona, ​​you had to do a retuit, while to choose the Sevilla player, you just had to hit Favorite. Far from giving both options, Rakitic has not hesitated to hit the heart and make it clear that he prefers with the Hispanic shirt.

All this comes hours before Barcelona plays a large part of its chances of winning the League at Sánchez Pizjuán, in a match in which the Croatian, after De Jong’s injury, aims to start.

Rakitic has never hidden that he does not rule out returning one day to Sevilla, the club with which he won a Europa League in the four seasons that the elastic Sevilla player wore. However, this interaction before such an important game has angered the Catalans while has awakened the illusion in the fans of Nervión.