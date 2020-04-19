Iván Massagué (Barcelona, ​​43 years old) suddenly went from being that secondary of the film El laberinto del fauno or series like El barco to being one of the most viewed faces in the world during this pandemic, possibly more than the rest of those interviewed in this section. The movie El Hoyo (Galder Gatzelu-Urrutia, 2019), which he stars in and which describes a cruel food rationing system between prisoners in a vertical prison, came to Netflix on March 20 after a mediocre release in theaters. A week later it was among the most viewed on the platform worldwide. In part, he assures from the house where the quarantine is going, because of the theme: in this jail there is food for everyone, but it begins to be distributed up and down, it only goes down when the prisoner is full, in such a way that those confined to lower posts end up starving.

Question. Months of work on the film and the explosion of success catches him at home.

Answer. It’s very weird. It passed without pain or glory through the cinemas. Whoever saw it liked it but it did not curdle mouth to ear. Suddenly it was a ball. It will be the parallelism with reality, or that we like to see this type of thing in this situation. I don’t know if it does worse or better than reality.

P. Do you think that, as so many say, it reflects this situation?

R. It is a criticism of the fiercest capitalism, something that I think is being done a lot now, and individualism. In the interviews I say that if instead of food, in El Hoyo they rationed masks or ass paper we would see that this happens a little to us. The ones above, the one below, the one with the biggest, smallest house. Now we are going to unite in this situation, we are going to be a little more communist. It is how this bug is killed. Without divisions.

P. Now knowing what real confinement looks like, did you find the shoot like that?

R. Not at all. It was six weeks in 2018. So I lost weight, I think 12 kilos in six months, and in Bilbao, you eat that you die.

P. Many people have spent part of the quarantine looking at his face. Where are you passing it?

R. At the house of some friends, a couple with their daughters, of whom I am a godfather. I come here often. I had just finished a function in Barcelona and was picking up the floor that I had caught [él vive en Madrid desde hace 17 años]. We have four chickens and a rabbit, we are healthy, they have to go to work and when they come back we disinfect ourselves all. I try not to watch much of the news, listen or talk. I prefer to watch movies with girls. I don’t focus much lately, so I cook, which is what really distracts me.

P. We live it all through the unreality of the screens. What is success like for you?

R. Glamor catches me in a robe and slippers. It is amazing, but in every way.

P. How did you find out that the film was emerging?

R. When she first came to Netflix, I saw her with mine here, although I’ve seen her several times before. Suddenly, it seemed that people were waiting for her. Thousands of messages arrive … What are you going to do, you are happy and you wait for the phone to ring.

P. And has it sounded?

R. Now everything is stopped. I had to be shooting a movie in Andorra and then another in Mexico and those projects have not been lost, but they have been frozen. That’s why I told you that glamor catches me in a dressing gown, and crossing my fingers so that it maintains, that success is not diluted. El Hoyo has become a cult movie, they make memes with it, drawings. I hope that thanks to that it can last. Here I am, full of life, dying to go outside to bite. I have hope. I’m excited.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, EL PAÍS is offering all its digital content for free. Information regarding the coronavirus will remain open as long as the severity of the crisis persists.

Dozens of journalists work tirelessly to bring you the most rigorous coverage and fulfill their public service mission. If you want to support our journalism you can do it here for 1 Euro the first month (from June 10 euros). Subscribe to the facts.

Subscribe