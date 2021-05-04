Iván, Lola’s boyfriend, cries when he announces that he will meet her this Tuesday in ‘Survivors’

This Monday, Telecinco broadcast Survivors: last minute. Exceptionally, this format was directed by Jorge Javier Vázquez, who normally only participates in the gala on Thursdays, and it is Lara Álvarez who presents the summary from Honduras.

For the occasion, the program announced on networks that it would announce the name of the first person who would visit one of the contestants, and that for this he had already moved from Spain. When everything pointed to it was Sandra Pica after she explicitly asked to meet with her boyfriendTom Brusse, to clarify his feelings, turned out to be someone else.

At first and between jokes, the presenter showed the visitor’s feet and made some jokes about his twins. Finally, his identity was known, and it was tried to Ivan, Tiktoker, Lola’s boyfriend from The Island of Temptations and worker in a sports store.

The young man showed that he loves his partner by talking about how proud he was of her and everything that had happened. He assured that, in the months they have been in a relationship, he manages to surprise him every day, so he does not know how he will react when he appears with her on the island. “More than one should take notes of what it is to be a good survivor,” he said.

Later, they showed him some images in which Lola fantasized, from Isla Desierro and with Palito, with the idea that her boyfriend asked her to marry him on the island. Although Iván said that it was an inside joke, he was very emotional and tears came to his eyes when he revealed that both were clear who do you want to officiate the ceremony when the time comes: Iván’s father, he is a policeman.

We will have to wait until this Tuesday, at 10:00 pm, on Telecinco, to see to what extent the idea of ​​the petition is a mere joke: “I have not thought of anything. I’m not going to let her go as long as I’m with her, he concluded.