Roger Federer He enjoys his family these days in his mansion in Switzerland, recovering from a knee operation that took him off the tracks after falling in the semifinals of the last Australian Open. Immersed in that extreme relaxation that only gives you a confinement, is your coach, Ivan Ljubicic, the one who had fun this week giving a couple of interviews. The last one has been in The Stampa, where he gives us some curiosities of his relationship with the Helvetian, in addition to presenting his opinion on certain current issues.

After 40 years, the Croatian’s position is one of the most privileged of the tour, of that there is no doubt. Although if we look at it from another perspective, reaching the bench of the best in history means having passed the game, in the gamer language. So much so that Ivan already knows what his next adventure will be. “At 99%, I will not train anyone else when my stage with Federer ends. I am currently developing my own management company, LJ Sport Group. I would like to develop a new type of sports management, I think at the moment there is a lot of confusion about the types of contracts. More protections are needed. Of course, I can continue as a consultant, as I already do with Borna Coric and other promising young people. But hey, never say never in life, ”confesses Banja Luka.

His journey as a coach will therefore end at the top, leaving his personal style forever in memory. “From outside everyone adheres to the results but sometimes, even the coach himself does not understand why a player does a certain thing on the court,” says Ljubicic with his classic sarcasm. “With the best players we rarely work on technique, it is more common for us to focus on the details. These players already know how to play 100%, a small technical change would hardly change the percentages, there is not much margin in this regard. A good coach must know how to listen and separate the emotional side from the objective side. My philosophy is to mature the player, that the coach does not have to decide everything“, Underlines from experience.

And where will this way of understanding tennis come from to the former No. 3 in the world? Why is he in love with the tactic? “I have always loved chess, ever since I was a child. I have always loved thinking about strategies, fast things are not for me. For example, I could never play a Formula One video game. On the contrary, I love to follow the World Tour, my favorite is Magnus Carlsen, he always knew how to change the game, a bit like Federer. Let’s say Carlsen is the Federer of chess“Compare between laughs.

That passion is so great that it was even instilled in Roger himself. “Sometimes when we have time, we play a game. My style on the board is always to go on the attack, try to eat as many pieces as possible, “says Ljubo, who keeps in daily contact with his ward to see his evolution. “During these days he is still recovering from his knee operation, so this long hiatus has not affected him much, at the moment. However, the goal is to be ready for recovery, although we still don’t think about scheduling anything for 2021. In fact, he thinks he will play until he is 100 years old, so…”

The days pass and the professional circuit does not seem to have a clear date to return, so Ljubicic only has to launch his hypotheses on the air. “On the one hand, I think tennis, as a sport, will be one of the first to resume, but I’m afraid that at a professional level it will be one of the last. It will depend mainly on the ATP, but also on the directives and movements of each government. It is difficult to imagine who will be the most benefited after all this, perhaps it would give some advantage to those who know how to handle emotions better, but it is also true that the ‘veterans’ will have one more year. It will be very interesting, of course, “he concludes.

