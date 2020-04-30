Since Roger Federer He is a professional and has worked with different coaches: Peter Carter, Peter Lundgren, José Higueras, Tony Roche, Severin Luthi, Paul Annacone and Stefan Edberg. Some of them shared the bench, since Luthi, in 2007, accompanied Roger, until today. But of all the other coaches who have been joining, none has occupied the Swiss bench with Luthi for as long as Ivan Ljubicic, who will be five years old at the end of 2020 next to the Swiss, when Edberg decided to step aside.

The Croatian recently spoke with ‘Sky Sports’ about the present and immediate future of a Roger Federer recovering from his knee, reassuring his fans and revealing a news that will make the world of tennis very happy. “Roger is recovering, he is doing rehabilitation after knee surgery. For us it does not change much, however, the bad luck we had with this situation, the program is the same even if there had not been the virus. We have not yet Speaking of 2021, certainly time does not stand still and next year he will be 40 years old, but at this time he has never hinted at a possible withdrawal. “

– On the possibility of playing in the short term, Ivan Ljubicic agrees that it will be very difficult.

“The governments of the different countries will tell us when we will be able to travel the world again. Probably those with more experience will be able to better manage the return to the circuit, but we don’t really know what will happen.”

– Join ATP and WTA? Ivan Ljubicic is completely in favor.

“I would like to see a single body that leads tennis,” said Ivan Ljubicic, aligning himself with Roger Federer. “A product as a whole can have a value that is more than double the current one. We also think of companies like Sky, which could buy the rights to all Slams and Masters of men and women. That would be very interesting and also the value would be bigger than in individual tournaments. The idea is clearly good, although to achieve it there will still be a long way to go “.

