Iván Duque suffers attack

ANDhe helicopter in which Colombian President Iván Duque was traveling was shot yesterday from the ground when he was flying over a region of the northeast of the country, bordering Venezuela, reported the president, who was unharmed along with two ministers and a governor who accompanied him.

The attack on the presidential helicopter, which was hit by several projectiles, was recorded when the US-made UH-60 BlackHawk aircraft was heading to the city of Cúcuta after the president attended a government act in the municipality of Sardinata, in the department of Norte de Santander.

The presidential helicopter was the victim of an attack. The Minister of Defense, the Minister of the Interior, the Governor of Norte de Santander and myself were in the helicopter, ”Duque said in a statement from Cúcuta.

Both the aerial device and the aircraft’s capabilities prevented something lethal from happening. The truth is that it is a cowardly attack, where bullet holes are seen in the presidential aircraft, “he added.

Duque did not hold any criminal organization responsible for the attack.

But in the region where the attack took place, there are extensive crops of coca leaf, the raw material for cocaine, and there are FARC dissidents that departed from a peace agreement, the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN). ) and criminal gangs dedicated to drug trafficking.

The president reiterated that his government will not falter in the fight against drug trafficking or against illegal armed groups involved in the production of cocaine.

INTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION

The United States strongly condemns the cowardly attack against the helicopter in which President Iván Duque, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of the Interior and the Governor of Norte de Santander were traveling, ”the US embassy in Bogotá expressed on Twitter.

Mexico and Argentina also separately condemned the attack.

Our solidarity with the Colombian people and its president Iván Duque in the face of the attack suffered by the helicopter in which he was traveling. Mexico rejects violence and supports Colombia’s democratic institutions, ”Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted.

Although the Defense Minister, Diego Molano, accused the ELN guerrilla of this attack, the rebel group denied responsibility for the incident.

Drug trafficking is considered the fuel that fuels the internal conflict for more than five decades that has left more than 260,000 dead and millions displaced, according to the government.

