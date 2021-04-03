Iván Calderón is serious with his return to ensogado by aspiring to a world title

Iván Calderón (left) and Alex Sánchez first fought in December 2003, and now they intend to meet again later this year. (RAMON TONITO ZAYAS)

By Carlos González

Iván “Iron Boy” Calderón is determined to give himself a new opportunity in the ring even though he has been out of boxing since 2012. Calderón said he still has several goals to achieve.

The first is to face and beat his old opponent Alex “El Nene” Sánchez to enter the World Boxing Organization rankings and then challenge the 105-pound champion, Puerto Rican Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez.

(Read the full article at the link below 🙂

https://www.primerahora.com/deportes/boxeo/notas/ivan-calderon-va-en-serio-con-su-regreso-al-ensogado-al-aspirar-a-un-cetro-mundial/