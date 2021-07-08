Itzel, 17, was found dead in a car in an alley in Arizona; they shot him mercilessly

The family of Itzel Espinoza, whose body was found shot in a car in Phoenix, Arizona, asked for the case to be clarified.

The body of the 17-year-old girl was recovered in an alley near 35th Avenue and Southern at about 5:30 a.m. on July 3.

Itzel was shot multiple times

At the moment, detectives look for clues that can shed light on the circumstances that led to the girl being killed by multiple bullets.

The teenager would turn 18 in September and was ready for her last year of high school.

“I miss everything, I just want her back and I can’t,” Elizabeth Díaz, mother of the victim, told FOX10.

Díaz lives near Chicago and planned to see his daughter for Christmas.

Mother asks for justice for her daughter

“I just want justice for my girl. That is all I ask ”, insisted the mother.

Car in which she was found dead did not belong to Itzel

The Phoenix Police Department indicated on July 5 that the car in which the victim was found was not hers.

“That vehicle did not belong to her. It is not our victim’s vehicle, ”said Sergeant Mercedes Fortune. “We know that after confirming her identity, she was reported missing. Her family reported her missing, “the spokeswoman added.

Itzel attended Dysart High School in El Mirage with his older brother. They both lived with the father.

“Itzel was his baby. She was everything to him. Everything, ”Diaz described.

The Police asks for citizen help to clarify the case

If you have any information to help clarify this case, call the Silent Witness line at 480-WITNESS or 480-837-8446.

It may interest you: