Itzan Escamilla on the closing of the story of Samuel and Carla in ‘Elite’: “I am satisfied”

On June 18, the new episodes of ‘Elite’ arrive on Netflix, a season that promises to be full of news, forced in part by having had to say goodbye to many of its original protagonists. But first we have to make a stop along the way and enjoy the ‘Short stories’ that will serve to close plots that could not end in conditions in the third season.

One of them is, of course, that of “Carmuel”. The couple in fiction formed by Ester Expósito and Itzan Escamilla became the favorite of a wide sector of the public. That was one of the threads that were left hanging at the end of the previous season, and one of those ‘Short Stories’ will be destined to give you an unexpected time off that Carla and Samuel fans will surely welcome with open arms. We had the opportunity to speak with Escamilla on the press day of the fourth season of ‘Elite’, and he told us that has been “very satisfied” with the closure of the plot.

Accompanying Itzan Escamilla in the interview we had Miguel Bernardeau via Zoom (he is filming in Berlin) and Carla Díaz, one of the new additions to the cast, who will get between Samu and Guzmán and endanger the friendship that has cost them so much forging. . With her we talked about the secrets that Ari, one of the daughters of the new director of Las Encinas, hides and how she was received in the ‘Elite’ family in the middle of the pandemic. “They had told me that in ‘Elite’ there were parties that I could not live and it makes me very angry” he admits.

The future of ‘Elite’

Being Miguel Bernardeau and Itzan Escamilla two of the main veterans of the series, we also asked them what they think the future of ‘Elite’ should be: Should the series always have Las Encinas as the main setting or would they want to explore new paths with their characters elsewhere? Don’t miss our chat with them.

The fourth season of ‘Elite’ premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 18. ‘Elite: Short Stories’ will premiere a story every day starting June 14.