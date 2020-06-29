ITV stations have increased their staff by between 10% and 35% to output the five million vehicle reviews that had been pending during the state of alarm.

The Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles, also known as AECA-ITV, has also reported that the stations have extended their schedules by between 10% and 15%.

This joint effort has allowed the number of inspections that are regularly carried out to be expanded by 21%, in order to process the accumulated demand and attend to the vehicles that are now due for inspection.

The increase is especially significant in the field of road transport vehicles, where the percentage is 52%, while ITV stations have given priority to carriers and essential services vehicles.

The managing director of AECA-ITV, Guillermo Magaz, has valued the “great effort” that ITVs have made to serve users at this exceptional moment, according to Europa Press.

Magaz has said that the work of these essential services “has ensured the supply of products to a society that was confined during the state of alarm.”

Those vehicles to which the ITV has expired during the state of alarm have been extended the period to pass the inspection to avoid the crowds and the collapse of the stations. This extraordinary extension does not count on the expiration date of the next inspection.

As part of the new station procedures, inspectors no longer climb inside vehicles.

