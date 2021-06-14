ITV: if your car has not passed it and is parked, you will not be fined

Enlarge

ACD June 10, 2021

The DGT has just confirmed that those cars that have not passed the ITV but do not circulate will not be fined.

We all know that it is mandatory to pass the Technical Inspection of Vehicles or ITV for our vehicle when it is our turn and that we can face a fine if we do not do so.

However, as the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has just clarified, the sanction will only be given to those cars that circulate, not those who are parked on the street without having passed the corresponding ITV.

“If the vehicle is not circulating, the DGT will not fine, this body it will not chase those who do not have a valid MOT if the car is not working”, They assure from the DGT press department.

Fines from 200 euros

The agency clarifies that vehicles that are not in circulation will not be pursued, only those that can be captured thanks to the radars that read the license plates or those arrested for non-compliance with any other road regulations.

However, just because you are not going to be fined does not mean that you have to comply with the obligation to have your vehicle inspected. Thus, circulate in these conditions supposes a fine of 200 eurosWhile driving with a car that has not successfully passed the inspection, you will be fined 500 euros.

This is indicated in article 10.1 of the Royal Decree 2822/1998, of December 23, which approves the General Vehicle Regulations: «Vehicles registered or put into circulation must undergo technical inspection at one of the Vehicle Technical Inspection Stations for this purpose authorized by the competent body in matters of Industry in the cases and with the periodicity, requirements and exceptions that are established in the regulations that are included in annex I. “

And it is that since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that not passing the ITV has become fashionable. According to data from the ITVs employer’s association, AECA-ITV, absenteeism already affects 45 percent of vehicles on the road, with fines for not having the ITV up to date the second most common cause of sanction in 2020.