iTunes anticipates presenting the new Star Wars

By Carlos Fernández de Lara

(CNNMexico) – Star Wars fans will not have to travel to the United States to see the first 88 seconds of the new film in the series.

Although Disney announced that the first teaser would only be presented in 30 theaters in the United States, the official Star Wars Twitter account confirmed that the preview can also be seen on iTunes Trailers.

“The force will be with you this Black Friday when the teaser for #TheForceAwakens (official name of the new movie) hits @iTunesTrailers,” tweeted the official Star Wars account managed by Lucasfilm.

Apparently the teaser will not be immediately on other online video services such as YouTube, so it will remain indefinitely (at least officially) on Apple’s multimedia content platform.

Some internet users commented that Disney’s decision to release the teaser digitally was a reflection of strong pressure and comments from fans of the series on social networks; however, Lucasfilm assured that it had planned to publish the short on iTunes from the beginning.

Lucasfilm has not confirmed the official departure time of the new teaser on iTunes

The new movie trilogy will be produced by Disney, after the company acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $ 4 billion. The film was directed by JJ Abrams and will feature various actors who appeared in the first Star Wars of 1977 such as Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo) and Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia. Organa.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is scheduled to hit theaters in 2015.