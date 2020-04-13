What would you do if upon awakening you were surrounded by the corpses of your family? This is what happens to Itta, the only survivor of this tragedy. The normal thing that any of us would do is ask ourselves why this happened and rethink many aspects that we believed safe long ago. Luckily for the orphan who gives the title to this game developed by Armor Games Studios, she will not be alone, but will have the help of a strange spirit that will take the form of the late family cat, who will grant her a weapon, more specifically a pistol, although it will not be the only one that we can use, with which Itta can defend herself in this seemingly peaceful world while searching for answers.

Beyond the premise, which is quite interesting, we are faced with an isometric perspective shooter, with a gameplay similar to that seen in Enter the Gungeon, where we will have to dodge hundreds of bullets in order to defeat our enemies. There will be 18 bosses who will test our patience, our reflexes and the resistance of the levers of our Joy-Con. Of course, ITTA does not want any player to get stuck and not be able to enjoy their personal self-improvement story, so it includes the possibility of activating an ability that gives us immunity against enemy attacks, or a damage multiplier to finish them in less time.

What do you think about the proposal, playable and narrative, of ITTA? Starting April 22, it will be available in the Nintendo Switch eShop to explore its wonderful pixel-art world. with a price of € 14.99 and being necessary to have 326 MB in the internal storage of our console to be able to download it. To finish, we leave you with the trailer for the title that announced its arrival on the Japanese hybrid console along with the PC. See you!

