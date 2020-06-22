His debut is expected, at the earliest, in 2022

The brand does not want to lose the classic character of its most representative vehicle

The Porsche 911 hybrid will come from the hand of the present 992 generation of the German sports car, although it will not be in the short term. The German brand still considers the weight of the test prototypes to be too high.

The arrival of Porsche 911 hybrid it is a matter of state within the German manufacturer. The current generation of the sports car, the 992, is prepared to incorporate electrified motors. However, the brand’s engineers are still working to ensure that this version of the ‘nine-nine’ gains as little weight as possible with respect to the thermals, something vital to ensure that the dynamic behavior of the vehicle does not detract. And, at the moment, it is not.

Frank-Steffen Walliser, head of range of the Porsche 911, has assured in some recent statements collected by Autocar regarding this hybrid version of the sports car that “we still have to make everything more compact. We do not want to give up the 2 + 2 layout, shape or size Original. This is all part of the history of 911. ” These words are joined by others that are more direct if possible from Michael Steiner, from the Research and Development department, who has reflected Top Gear: “We have prototypes, but they still have a weight that is not good. The additional weight of the battery is not something that we are satisfied. ”

Porsche is in no rush to launch the 911 hybrid. It will come in the medium term, but it will. Oliver Blume, the CEO of the brand, has acknowledged that it will debut with this generation, and that it will be “very powerful”. He Porsche 911 most powerful of all? That remains to be seen, especially after verifying that the 911 Turbo S 2020 rises to 650 hp.

The landing of the new Porsche 911 hybrid It is not expected before 2022. Steiner himself declared months ago that the weight of the car is the great challenge facing the German firm: “The electrification of 911 is a difficult point. Ten years ago we presented the 918 Spyder But that was much easier than introducing an electrical part to 911. We are not prepared to add 100 kilos more. ”

One of the big doubts he has had to face Porsche with the 911 hybrid is to opt for a self-recharging system or a plug-in one. Everything points to it being the first. The reason? Precisely the weight. A plug-in hybrid adds too much the whole, which would negatively affect its dynamics.

Although this is all relatively new for Porsche, it should be remembered that the brand has extensive experience in this field after creating that 919 which was so successful in the competition. And not only that, but they have also manufactured a 919 Hybrid Evo that has the absolute Nürburgring record with a time of 5’19”54.

The new Porsche 911 hybrid, whose electric autonomy is surely quite limited, will also incorporate a PDK gearbox redesigned, as you are expected to have to deal with a maximum torque that exceeds 800 Newton meter.

The small battery of the Porsche 911 hybrid is going to be placed somewhere in the front of the car in order to improve the weight distribution of 39:61 that has the Carrera S 992. In addition, a reduction of the gas tank is expected, another measure with which Porsche will try to contain as much as possible the kilos of the sports car. In addition to all this, the manufacturer has already confirmed that it does not contemplate, at least for the moment, the development of an electric 911.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard