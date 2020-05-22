The Bundesliga It was the first major competition to return to business after the break due to the pandemic of coronavirus. Its maximum leader, Christian Seifert, has granted an interview to Marca in which he has assessed the return.

On first working day: “We are very happy, both in Bundesliga 1 and Bundesliga 2. The work of the clubs and the organization were very good. The discipline of the players was also excellent. Everything went well 95%, but there are always details to improve. “

Fourteen injured in total: “We couldn’t do a one-month preseason, abroad, as always. We planned individual and collective training sessions and then the whole team a week before playing. The games were good and with rhythm, and we didn’t see any rare injuries. The number of mishaps was not much different from the past. “

When asked if the Bundesliga should incorporate a big star to growSeifert has not doubted: “No, it is the last thing we are thinking about. Soccer is a collective sport and it’s not like basketball, that if you have Lebron or Curry you reach the final. Football is not like that. It is not the followers that the players have that is decisive but their performance. Here we have Lewandowski, Neuer; many young talents in Dortmund or Leverkusen; a growing team like Leipzig … “

He has also praised Borussia’s commitment to Haaland: “It is very easy to love now a player who is already in the world focus. The difficult thing was signing him earlier and Dortmund have done an exceptional job again. “

Precisely the Borussia Norwegian striker scored the first Bundesliga goal after the break in his team’s 4-0 victory at Signal Iduna Park against Schalke in the Ruhr derby.

