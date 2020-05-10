While Catalan public television continues its sectarianism when it comes to reporting on independence and politics in general, the Catalans, all continue to finance with their taxes a chain that would otherwise be unsustainable. Only in wages, Catalan public radio and television has paid four times more than what has come in for advertising until March, according to their accounts for the first quarter of the year.

According to data from January to March 2020 from the Catalan Media Corporation, a conglomerate that groups together all TV3 channels and Catalunya Radio stations, the Catalan public media they spent 43.8 million euros on personnel, up from 42.9 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the corporation’s income outside the subsidies of the Generalitat stood at 10.2 million euros as of March, a quarter of what you spend on wages. Is about 25% less than entered in the first quarter of 2019.

The government of Quim Torra He has provided 57 million euros of public money in the quarter. Of all the Catalans. In 2019 the Generalitat contributed 242 million euros to the public media conglomerate, compared to the 74.9 million that Madrid allocated to Radio Televisión Madrid.

The final result of the accounts for the quarter shows some red numbers of 4.3 million euros, a figure lower than the 7.1 million operating losses recorded in the first quarter of 2019 mainly due to the fact that expenses on product purchases have been reduced.

Private?

The crisis of coronavirus It is one of the reasons for the collapse of advertising revenue of the Catalan media. Also in the other media, although to a lesser extent. In the case of the Catalan group, the drop is 25%, while for example in the same period Atresmedia has reduced its turnover by 13%. Atresmedia, like the Catalan Media Corporation, also includes television channels and radio stations, such as Onda Cero or Europa FM. Atresmedia’s personnel costs reach 41.5 million, similar to that of the Catalan public conglomerate.

However, despite similar staff costs, the difference in earnings is abysmal. Atresmedia closed the quarter with 223 million revenues, compared to the aforementioned 10.2 million in the Catalan public media group. Would TV3 managers endure if it were a private company?