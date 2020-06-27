Diners of ‘The Last Supper’ do not usually live too quiet evenings and proof of this is all that happened in the installment broadcast by Telecinco on Friday June 26 in prime time. María Patiño was one of the protagonists of a night full of surprises, tears … and scares. And it is that in the middle of dinner, the presenter of ‘Socialité’ noticed that he had a spill on one of his fingers, something that undoubtedly scared him and alerted the entire team of the program.

María Patiño in ‘The Last Supper’

While the journalist tasted the « wellington » sirloin that had been prepared by Belén Esteban and Jorge Javier Vázquez, the chefs that night, and confessed that « I have the feeling that this meat devours me, that attacks me », looking at his fingers he realized that one of them was completely purple. « My finger is getting purple! », The Andalusian began to exclaim, and then wondered if she was having a stroke. While his colleagues looked at his finger and did not understand that reaction on his skin, Carlota Corredera did not hesitate to call Dr. Sánchez Martos live to know what steps they had to follow before what was happening.

The ‘Save me’ doctor tried to reassure Patiño, confirming that seeing his finger it was not any kind of allergic reaction to the food I had eaten. Despite this, he did ask her to go to the bathroom to put water on her finger and then cover it with a gauze soaked in « betadine ». Something that the journalist did not hesitate to do, while on the set the laughter did not stop and that no one understood what had happened to Patiño’s finger. The only one who knew how to give a logical explanation to the collaborator’s problem was the cook. Begoña Rodrigo, who explained that Patiño had changed one of his finger rings and possibly would have left that stain that despite looking like a spill, it was simply the color of it, which had come off the jewel due to the sweat of the Andalusian woman.

« It’s a croquette! »

But this was not the only surreal moment that the host of ‘Socialité’ starred in ‘The Last Supper’ on Telecinco. Another of them experienced it when he tried the deconstructed croquette made by Belén Esteban and Jorge Javier Vázquez. As Sergi Arola asked them, what everyone should do was taste the dish and, with their eyes closed, check if it really tasted like a normal croquette. Patiño followed those instructions and indeed … it tasted like croquette. « It’s a croquette, Jorge! It’s a croquette! We did it! Bravo, Bethlehem! Belen! The croquette, Jorge! Wonderful!« María Patiño began to exclaim, totally euphoric while her already mythical » Don’t stop dreaming « by Manuel Carrasco. With everyone dancing and celebrating success, María Patiño did not hesitate to be happy and proud as her colleagues had managed to overcome the complicated culinary challenge.