“its treasury stock rises to 7.91% in 2020”

-How did the treasury stock positions of the Ibex 35 companies end in a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic such as 2020?

-2020 has been a difficult year but quite the opposite in terms of the value of the treasury shares of the Ibex companies. The companies have managed to add value to the shareholder and pay in a complementary way to the most common remuneration in Spain, which are dividends.

The companies have had to face prudent decisions but they have managed to reward the shareholder through treasury shares.

The value of treasury shares has risen by 38.76%, from 2,442 million to 3,389 in 2020, which in percentage terms with respect to the capitalization of the companies we have gone from 0.4% to 0.63%.

The two most important reasons to which we can attribute this rise are: the purchase of own shares by companies in a year marked by large falls, panic and low prices as well as attractive valuations. It has been seen as in the second half of 2020 and in 2021, companies have moved away from the minimums of the covid.

Second, by the amortization of shares. It has fallen 27%, in line with the general trend in Europe and the US. The most interesting thing about the amortizations is that of the 11 operations that were carried out in Spain in 2020, ten were carried out in the second half of the year and four of these in the last two months of the year, when we already had news of the vaccines.

We can see it with the main amortization operation of the Ibex 35 with Iberdrola, which carried out an operation worth more than 2,200 million in July when the company had already reached all-time highs.

The companies have not only opted for prudence but have also taken advantage of the market situation, stress situations, to add value to shareholders.

-And how has the sectoral behavior of the Ibex 35 treasury shares been? Do all companies present the same trend?

-The general trend is upwards. In 16 of the 35, the level of treasury shares has been raised; in six it has been maintained and only in 13 has it decreased.

At the sectoral level, sectors such as the first, with ACS and ArcelorMittal, the basic materials, industry and construction sectors, have performed well and have greatly increased the level of treasury shares; especially ACS with 7.91%, which stands out compared to the CNMV’s legal limit of 10%.

The energy sector has also managed to present treasury stock levels above 1%. The banking sector has been interesting due to the declines in 2020 but also due to the decisions of the ECB, which decided to limit the remuneration via dividends to absorb any impact of the covid-19.

Companies such as Sabadell, Bankia … have raised their treasury stock level above 1%.

Finally, two companies from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector stand out, which were included in the selective in 2020: Almirall and PharmaMar, which also significantly increased the level of treasury shares.

-Why do listed companies carry out treasury stock movements?

-The treasury stock has many uses. The first is the remuneration to the shareholder through the purchase of own shares and is also closely related to the amortization of shares. When shares are amortized, shareholders have a higher percentage of the company’s profits and, therefore, it is still a remuneration.

It can also be paid through the distribution of own shares via dividend but it is also used to generate and guarantee illiquidity, especially in situations that may occur in the market, such as those of 2020.

Other uses would be to reward employees, administrators, senior managers … and also as a counterpart to corporate operations.

-Since treasury shares can be sensitive information and can have an impact on the management of the company, how is its communication regulated in listed companies?

-Communication is highly regulated and supervised to be in line with the objectives set by the CNMV: transparency, guaranteeing the correct formation of prices, investor protection … The CNMV is in charge of strictly supervising this subject so that there is no doubt that there could be market abuse or any type of inside information.

It establishes very marked and clear rules such as the 10% limit of the treasury stock level of listed companies compared to unlisted public limited companies of 20%. Another example would be when a company acquires 1% or more of the voting rights of the company in an act, it has to communicate any movement to the CNMV. Therefore, companies not only have strict regulation but also know perfectly what they have to do and how.