Pemex reiterates false free gas bonds and also false requests for bank donations for health. Complaints filed with authority

Pemex alerts frauds

Regeneration, May 2, 2020. Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) reiterates to the general population that the offer of free fuel vouchers is totally false.

Likewise, it refuses to request bank donations to support medical personnel and patients who are cared for by the company’s Health Services.

In this regard, the corresponding complaints were filed with the competent authorities.

PEMEX dissociates itself from websites that offer products on its behalf and alerts the public to ignore messages and information that is not disseminated by its official channels such as:

Website: www.pemex.com and its social networks such as: twitter @ Pemex, Facebook and Instagram.

Don’t be surprised

Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) informs that it does not request any type of donations, neither for the staff nor for patients for its medical services, so it invites society in general not to be surprised and avoid being victims of fraud.

Before those who request to make deposits to bank accounts, for the granting of economic support during the current Phase 3 due to the epidemic of COVID-19 in Mexico.

Apocryphal messages on networks

Likewise, the state-owned production company detected an apocryphal message on social networks about an alleged donation of bonds to receive fuel from PEMEX.

Therefore, An attentive call is made to society and the oil community to ignore apocryphal messages and information that only seek to defraud.

Or, take advantage of the situation health emergency that we live in Mexico and the world, in addition to damaging the image of the company.

Report

It also invites the population to denunciate before the corresponding authorities, any indication that denotes the existence of any illegality in digital networks and media.

Former Pemex official linked to process with Peña Nieto

In 2013, Nuñez Santander, Pemex deputy director of Operations, negotiated the purchase of 700 pipes, provided an advance payment but the vehicles were not delivered

Regeneration, April 6, 2020. Luis Alberto Nuñez Santander, a former Pemex official in the Enrique Peña Nieto government, was linked to the process for a fraudulent purchase of 700 pipes.

The former official will be judged for his probable responsibility in the crimes of improper exercise of the public service and improper use of powers and faculties.

As Deputy Director of Operations of Pemex Logistics in 2013, Nuñez negotiated the purchase of the pipes.

In this transaction and authorized the payment of $ 27 million, 30 percent down payment for vehicles that were never delivered.

The link to the process was ordered by a control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the North Prison in Mexico City.

Same that set a term of 6 days to carry out the complementary investigation.

AMLO ANTICIPATED

In January 2019, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that at the beginning of the administration of EEnrique Peña Nieto held a tender for the comparison of 700 pipes that was not completed.

The president affirmed that the advance of the units was between 300 and 400 million pesos, an amount that was not returned but the vehicles were not delivered either.

“It gives the advance to one company, that company gives the advance to another, they do nothing and do not deliver the units,” AMLO said at a press conference.

The president pointed out that this situation “is a judicial matter” so his government will resolve the responsibility of those involved.

Corruption issue

“I have no doubt that the main problem is corruption,” López Obrador said after revealing the purchase of the cargo vehicles.