It’s time to take advantage of the summer with this electric barbecue grill that costs less than 30 euros | Life

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Looking forward to spending the day outdoors? This barbecue will prepare food for everyone at a very affordable price.

One of the most desired practices during the summer is prepare food outdoors. Grilled meat, hamburgers, sardines, roasted vegetables … Everything you like with this barbecue grill on offer.

The BBQUEEN electric barbecue grill has a 25% discount and it stays at only 29.95 euros, with shipping from Spain.

A grill grill that is much more than it seems, because in addition to cooking it has extendable trays and shelves to deposit the already cooked food. And it is very easy and comfortable to wash.

Electric barbecue grill with three powers for only 29.99 euros

The BBQUEEN electric barbecue grill has a power of 2,000W, with three heat levels and up to 220 degrees done, to cook any type of meat, no matter how thick it is.

The grill tray is removable, to be able to take it directly to the table and keep it warm for longer.

It also has two side trays and a lower one to deposit the already cooked food. This way, diners can help themselves to their liking.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

It has an upper windshield grille, and since the grill tray is removable and has a drip tray, it is very easy and comfortable to clean.

And being electric it does not emit fumes, so you can use it even indoors. It has IPX4 protection against water and dust.

A different way of cooking that will allow you to prepare very tasty dishes that everyone likes.

The BBQUEEN electric barbecue grill has a 25% discount and it stays at only 29.99 euros, with shipping from Spain.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.