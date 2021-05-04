“It’s time to recover to get to Lemans as well as possible”

05/03/2021 at 8:37 PM CEST

Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), which this Monday only rolled seven laps in the official test after the MotoGP Spanish GP in Jerez after the two crashes suffered last weekend, stated that “It is time to recover to get to Lemans as well as possible”, World Cup event scheduled for May 16.

“Because of yesterday’s effort in the race, today I woke up very contractured” in the cervical area and the shoulder and the right arm, explained on his Twitter account the Spanish pilot, eight times world champion and who suffered two falls in the training sessions prior to the Jerez test, on Saturday and the same Sunday morning .

Marc Márquez, who for the first of these mishaps was transferred to the Hospital de Jerez to rule out any relevant problem by means of a CT scan after the large neck and back contusion suffered, finished the race in a creditable ninth position, while in the training sessions of this Monday he only completed seven laps on the Andalusian circuit and finished sixteenth.

“We tried to start the test in Jerez, but I quickly saw that my physique was limited to continue. It is time to recover to get to Le Mans as well as possible”, explained in a tweet the champion of Cervera (Lleida), who is already focused on the next round of the MotoGP World Championship on the French track of Le Mans.