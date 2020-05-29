By Sebastian Quiroz

05/29/2020 3:03 pm

It was previously confirmed that PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible with the PS4, with approximately 100 titles available at launch and more on the way. Sony today announced an event dedicated to the games we will see on PS5. With this in mind, it is highly likely that we will see some cross-gen games by third parties at the event. However, they better not expect to see Sony do something similar.

Recently, the CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan spoke about the company philosophy behind each generations of consoles. This is what he mentioned:

“We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to the trouble of creating a next generation console, it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not. And that, in our opinion, people should make games that can take full advantage of those features. We believe in generations, and whether it is the DualSense control, the 3D audio, the multiple ways in which the SSD can be used … we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, something just you can enjoy on PS5. ”

It is important to emphasize, once again, that this only refers to the first party titles. Companies like Ubisoft have already confirmed a cross-gen release of games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. On the other hand, sources close to Eurogamer have mentioned that Sony intends to bring Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II to PS5, but at the moment there is nothing confirmed.

Without a doubt, this is an interesting move by Sony. Both Sony and Microsoft are making different decisions regarding backward compatibility.. Xbox is taking the opposite approach with its first party titles, as Halo: Infinite has been confirmed to be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

On similar topics, the following week they will be holding a special presentation dedicated to video games that we can enjoy on our PlayStation 5. Likewise, Sony ensures that the PS5 will debut with “the best possible value on the market”.

