Construction is now stopped while the company modifies its initial plan

The new objective, to reduce water consumption after complaints from the local population

The operators have already cleared the entire area that the plant will occupy

Tesla has halted the construction of its factory in Berlin to review part of the documentation that it had provided at the time to approve its construction. His intention is to reduce the facility’s water consumption, in response to criticism he had received from the local population.

Tesla’s Gigafactory 4 is the first plant of the Elon Musk brand on European soil. It will receive an investment of 4,000 million dollars and when it is finished it will employ 10,000 people and increase the production volume of the company by 500,000 cars per year.

We are facing a strategic enclave for Tesla, which has chosen the country where the automotive industry is most powerful to land on the old continent. The factory is only 40 kilometers from Berlin and will be supported by an engineering and design center that will be set up near the city’s airport.

The design of Gigafactory 4 was leaked in December 2019 and in January 2020 the removal of the trees that populated the area began. The latest images arriving from the facility allow an appreciation of the entire area, which shows how far the operators have advanced in recent weeks.

But now Tesla has decided to temporarily discontinue activity. The reason, to gain time to review the documents that he presented to the authorities. He wants to introduce several changes to the initial plan and one of them is to reduce the factory’s water consumption, thus responding to criticism from the inhabitants of the area.

How long will this interlude last? It is not known for certain, but it is clear that it will prevent the factory from being completed in 12 months as originally planned. Be that as it may, the fact that the delay is due to an environmental issue will surely help convince the most reluctant residents of its presence in the area.

