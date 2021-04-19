It’s time for the stars in the Euroleague

04/19/2021 at 8:29 PM CEST

The decisive moment of the Euroleague has arrived with the dispute of the play-offs from this Tuesday, and it is also the time when the great players in European competition make a difference with your teams when deciding the title.

In a long regular season, there are minutes for everyone, although it is now, in the quarter series, where franchise players must give the performance expected of them, and more when the title of the Euroleague is closer than ever.

Barça, CSKA, Anadolu Efes and Armani Milan are presented as the main favorites by having a track advantage in the quarterfinals and each of them counts as their determining player who must make a difference.

Mirotic’s Barça, for all

Barça is presented as the main favorite after a great regular season (24-10) with Nikola Mirotic, as a great reference after his arrival at the Blaugrana team. In the regular season he has been the most effective, with an average of 16.9 points and a PIR of 22, being a key player in Jasikevicius’ scheme.

Despite the fact that he missed some games after contracting the coronavirus and a personal problem that put him aside for some days, the Montenegrin is life insurance for Barça, who hopes to have the best version in these play-offs.

Along with Cory Higgins, and his fellow insiders, Davies, and the recent addition of Pau Gasol, Barça scares.

Although the opposition will be important with teams like CSKA, which ended the season with the same record as Barça (24-10) and wanting to repeat the European title, as he achieved in 2019.

Will Clyburn must take the lead left by Mike James at CSKA

| EFE

In that final, the MVP was the American Will Clyburn, and he is still the key player in the Russian team. The injuries were primed in the forward in 2020 and also he has missed a few games with an ankle injury. But now he is back at his best level, with an average of 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds. Without Mike James fired from the team Clyburn draws attention.

If Barça and CSKA opt for the title, the one that seems to arrive in the best form is Anadolu Efes, who presents credentials with an unstoppable point guard when he is on a roll, the American Shane Larkin. His points (15.1) and assists (4.1) make the point guard a thermometer of the team, well supported by the Serbian Micic. A luxury couple for the Turkish box.

Shane Larkin is the thermometer of Anadolu Efes

| AFP

Armani Milan has earned the right to dream of the title, with his fourth place finish and that he grants track advantage. And one of the players to watch closely is American gold, Zach Leday, who has Messina’s trust. Leday has averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and a PIR of 12.7. His performance will mark, in part, the fate of the Italian team.

Messina trusts Zach Leday to lead Armani to Final Four

| EFE

And out of the first four, another that can go ‘covered’ is Real Madrid. Pablo Laso’s team has fallen to seventh place in an irregular finish, but with the presence of Walter Tavares in the center of the area, makes him a difficult team to defeat.

With the Cape Verdean, entering the zone is a reckless act, in addition to contributing 11.5 points, 8 rebounds and a PIR of 18.5. If Tavares comes into play and manages to receive good balls, Madrid can opt for the title.

Play it up, the stars are about to start the ‘dance’ for the European title.