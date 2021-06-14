It’s time for Luis Enrique’s Spain in Euro 2021

06/14/2021

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

The Spanish team debuts tonight in the most atypical Eurocup in history against the rival, a priori, the toughest of the group such as Sweden. La Roja aspires to one of the two places that give access to the round of 16, to which the four best third parties also arrive. The Spanish team is clearly a favorite in group E, although the commitment to the youth of Luis Enrique carries the risk of the errors of inexperience in dating of this scope.

Lucho had it clear since his arrival in office. Spain had to be renewed. The downcast team of the World Cup in Russia he had to take a turn. The selection had to get on a Dragon Khan, as the Asturian himself defined the situation in his debut at Wembley in 2018, to return to being competitive in a great event.

The preview of Spain – Sweden

The time for Lucho’s boys has come and the confidence of the technician in them is maximum. There will not be the only two eligible players with more than 100 games behind them, the discarded Sergio Ramos Y Sergio Busquets for Covid-19, but eleven guerrillas will jump to show that the technician is right to bet on the youth.

Although Luis Enrique did not give clues (“As a child they taught me not to give anything to the rival & rdquor ;, he recalled), eleven will sweat fledgling. Captain Jordi Alba, Koke and Morata they could be the only players on the starting team with big-date experience. In the chamber, in case it is necessary to shoot veteran, Thiago or Azpilicueta will be there. The rest are footballers who are facing their first great challenge as internationals for Spain.

About 3,000 Swedes

The game will be played under intense heat. It couldn’t be otherwise, in June and in Seville. To get used to it, Spain has worked the last week in Madrid with a similar temperature, about 30 degrees. The Swedes tried to get used to the time trial yesterday by training at 2.30pm. with a sun that only invited to look for water and shadows with maximum urgency.

La Roja will have a priori this advantage and also the majority support of the public. La Cartuja will present a capacity of 16,000 spectators, although 3,000 of them will be Swedish. The Scandinavian colony that resides in Malaga and the south of Portugal has sold out the tickets for the visiting team. Many of them have already been noticed on the streets of Seville with their shiny yellow jerseys.

The magic of the capital of Seville, as much as the Swedes are enthusiastic, must prevail. Seville has been a traditional ‘ally’ of the national team. In the last two recent visits to La Cartuja, Spain achieved a historic defeat against Germany (6-0) to access the final phase of the Final Four and defeated Kosovo (3-1) on the way to the 2022 World Cup. These matches were behind closed doors, so the support of the public is a very important plus.