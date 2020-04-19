Twenty-one days at home. After experiencing feelings like excitement, sadness, ups and downs, I came to resignation and, finally, resistance.

I decided to resist. Resist such anguish and euphoria when thinking about what to do when the pandemic is over. Resist my chatty mind that spends its days trying to convince me that we will come out of this better, different. I don’t want any more illusions. I want to be positive, but see the truth, because it guides us in safer ways.

The truth has told me through the dozens of lives that go through my timeline that, of course, we are the same and no magic trick would make us change in a month. But the subject here is #livedemia and why we need to expose ourselves and share on our social networks everything we think or not about all the subjects we understand (or not!). We put our opinion at the center of world interest.

The world is watching lives daily, but Brazil, for sure, will prove that we are the ones who make and consume the most in the world. I always say that the desire to communicate that the Brazilian has made us champions of social media, shares and everything that this brings us good and bad.

We like to talk about everything and give an opinion on everything too. An autoerotic behavior, as Jungian psychologists say, that makes us see ourselves only in any situation. And so, as soon as the “owner” of the live told his story, the other end of the live is already saying “the following happened to me …”. An endless “I think, I see, I believe”. Without hearing or reflecting on the other’s story, we start looking again at our own narrative and, yes, we continue to chatter together with the comments that appear as a torrent. You either speak, or respond, or listen. How to do everything at the same time and still produce some quality content?

When the first lives started to appear, I thought: let’s share our best knowledge! Each one telling what he or she knows, but really knows and, thus, we will create a network of small “know-how”, which would perhaps become the largest learning circuit in history. I was euphoric to hear and learn. Singers would sing, cabal teachers would teach cabal, gastronomy would teach dishes, fashion people would talk about fashion, and so on. After all, was that what lives were developed by the creator of Instagram for? To share knowledge?

But that is not what happened. Our deep desire to talk about everything and have an opinion about what we don’t know led us to gastronomy lives by those who never entered a kitchen, yoga classes by apprentices and conversations that seem to have been taken from an informal and random chat , with the aggravating factor of being “called” with themes.

“Alice, you’re bitter”, you can say, after all, it’s 21 days at home. But, no, I say I’m sober and sobriety, for the most part, is not fun. Sober about our lack of purpose in wasting that moment. Being at home is an act of restriction, limitation. Care for us and society, the world. Being at home at that moment has a purpose that goes far from the constant entertainment that has become our lives. It would be time to collect, reflect, go deeper into the themes that can help us in the personal transformation that we should start.

I finish this text with the feeling that in #livedemia times we have a subject for another live.

