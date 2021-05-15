It’s time for Evenepoel at the Giro

05/15/2021 at 7:05 PM CEST

On May 11, 1965, a few weeks after turning 21, the age at which Remco Evenepoel runs the Giro, Eddy Merckx achieved the first of the 624 victories that he added throughout a victorious era that dubbed him ‘The Cannibal’ and he became the greatest cyclist in all of cycling history. Since the withdrawal of Merckx, on May 1, 1978, without forgetting Lucien van Impe, Belgium did not have a broker to think about dominating an era, like the present, always with the permission of Tadej pogacar.

Evenepoel He is the second classified in a Giro that today has taken a break, despite the hardness of the terrain, to authorize the arrival at the goal of the daily escape where he triumphed, after attacking the rest of the escapees, the French of the Cofidis team, Victor Lafay . Y Evenepoel It is the runner who today can take the ‘pink jersey’ that the Hungarian is wearing with a certain feeling of loan Attila valter.

All the incentives are brought together so that today is the first day of some significance; harsh arrival high, ascent to the finish line that includes a stretch of 1,600 meters without asphalt, previous ports and even a certain feeling of cold, if the weather does not change in Italy, something that still improves the performance of a northern European chicarrón it is Evenepoel.

He is 21 years old and is only 11 seconds away from leading the general, although with another bicycle phenomenon, Egan bernal, almost glued to his wheel and only six seconds away, an income that either of them can turn upside down on the heights of Abruzzo.

Evenepoel He turned 21 in January and at such a tender age he has already managed to win the tours of Belgium, San Juan, Algarve, Burgos and Poland, apart from having been European time trial champion and winner of the San Sebastián 2019 Classic.

But until today’s stage, sheltered in the privacy of the peloton, without worrying about our escape every day, pending the non-existent movements of the Ineos de Bernal, breathing the same air of Marc Soler, another procedure completed by the Catalan with great concentration, Evenepoel He had never crossed the line of eight days of competition, both in the races he won and the ones he went to, which were really very few.

And from his answer from now on, the only question remains as to whether the wear and tear will take its toll on him, because of his very serious injury resulting from the horrific fall he suffered last August when he plunged into the void and fell off a bridge, he seems fully restored.

But if a Pogacar age did not penalize him when he finished third and won three stages of the 2019 Vuelta, with the same years as Evenepoel, the Belgian pearl should not carry another destination, also taking into account that Bernal, his great opponent, did not collapse either when he debuted as a gregarious of Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome in the 2018 Tour with 21 years to win it the following year with the stripes of Ineos.

Evenepoel It is a marvel in all respects. In Italy it has not been rushed until now, because it was worth more than in stages like yesterday’s, the wear was carried by the Groupama of Valter than the Deceuninck, his team.

A few years ago he promised to triumph with the ball at his feet after going through the quarries of PSV Eindhoven, Anderlecht and being an international in the Belgian football teams. He lost a footballer but he won a great cyclist who can triumph in the 2021 Giro.