It’s the worst time to be a passive investor

Smead has indicated that the S&P 500 is likely to don’t make a profit for the next 10 years according to some factors that you have marked.

“Whether you look at historical price and earnings relationships, if you look at the normalization of interest rates, if you look at ridiculously high levels of participation by individual investors compared to the domestic grid dating back decades, it all points to the same thing. Markets are not designed for the majority to be successful, “said Smead.

“You have to be a deviant to get over”

In investment language, Alpha is the performance of an investment portfolio based on a benchmark index, such as the S&P 500, in other words it is the advantage that a trader gets over it. By definition, An investor in an ETF that tracks the index, such as the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) ETF, will not see alpha. But an active investor needs to find alpha by thinking differently.

“Alpha comes from deviation. You have to be deviant to get over it, not non-deviant,” Smead said.

Not all stock investors are the same. The Cathie Wood ARK Innovation ETF It quickly became the world’s largest actively managed ETF with $ 28 billion in assets under management at its February peak. Over the past year, the fund has been loaded with high-growth names like Tesla (TSLA), Square (SQ) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

Smead prefers a more value-focused approach that also incorporates growth strategies. Use some recent examples to see how quickly momentum trades can be reversed. “When money comes out of popular growth stocks, it’s like a fire hose. And if the companies you’re targeting are a cup of tea, you’d be pouring water from a fire hose into a cup of tea. it’s part of what happened with Reddit and Archegos, “he said.

Many of the names he owned Archegos Capital Management Before their spectacular explosion they were names of value that benefited from huge increases before the collapse. Smead managed to capitalize on the two that his fund owned, Discovery (DISCA) and Macerich (MAC), but I would have preferred they hadn’t gone so far and so fast. (The Smead Value Fund was up 21% as of March 31 after gaining 66% during the final four quarters.)

“When what you own is a worthy, undervalued common stock, the ideal circumstance for you is that that undervaluation lasts for an extended period of time, say, two or three, four years,” Smead said.

However, he still likes Discovery and uses it to explain why A company’s free cash flow (cash in minus cash out) is the most important metric for finding undervalued companies.

“Discovery’s business of creating unscripted television that costs 10% of scripted television and is therefore incredibly profitable and generates massive free cash flow,” said Smead, who has one final caveat for investors. They have been rewarded with high-growth names.

“You should always be very nervous when a stock goes parabolic,” said Smead, who was surprised by the steady returns on high-growth stocks over the past five years. “That’s one of the most unusual things I’ve seen in my 41 years in the business. And asking for that to happen regularly is a ticket to losing significant amounts of your capital.”