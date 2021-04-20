“It’s terrible, he died helping”: picking up trash he was run over by a supermarket truck in New York

A man was crushed to death yesterday while trying to guide a trailer truck into a supermarket garage in Harlem (NYC).

The 39-year-old victim, known in the neighborhood for collect bottles to get cash, often directed trucks to the loading dock from the “Super Foodtown” establishment at 300 West 145th St. and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in exchange for tips, a store worker told the Daily News.

“I was trying to steer the tractor trailer back to the building. There was another (truck) next to it, ”said the visibly shocked employee, who did not want to give his name. The tractor trailer angled, pinning the man between it and the parked truck, the witness explained. “When the truck went ahead, it just fell, forward … It crushed him.”

Paramedics took the unidentified victim to Harlem Hospital but were unable to save him, police said. The trailer driver remained at the scene and the NYPD was continuing to investigate last night.

The victim’s shopping cart, which was filled with recyclable items such as bottles and cardboard boxes, was about 25 feet away from the scene of death.

“He was one of the guys in the neighborhood who picked up cans,” said Theresa Culvert, 57, who lives across the street from the grocery store. “He always guided the trucks inside. I was just helping… it’s terrible to know what happened ”. And I add: “Everyone in the neighborhood knew him. He was very friendly and talked to everyone. ”