It seemed that Indivisible it was still going to take much longer to get to Nintendo Switch, but yesterday, April 28, 2020, contrary to what the distributor and other people in charge of the title indicated, finally ended up coming to the eShop. Thus, it should be noted that this is not the final version that was planned, since its launch was scheduled for the first of May, so the players wonder what could have happened so much progress has been made. We tell you each and every one of the details in the following lines, thanks to a new publication of the official website of this game!

We are pleased to announce that Indivisible is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop! Is it sooner than we had planned? Yes it is!

The launch was scheduled for early May, but due to a series of unexpected events, the game is now available in North America and Europe! It is a happy mistake that has brought the game to your hands sooner than expected.

It’s hard to get here, but now Indivisible is already on Switch, and we couldn’t be more excited. Switch is a great platform for Indivisible. Whether you were waiting to play it, or if you are already experts, you are going to enjoy accompanying Ajna and her friends!

An update is coming soon and will include the following:

-Roti will be available in-game for everyone.

-The possibility of the game toggling between 30 fps and unlocked mode. Currently unlocked mode works as default.

-More optimizations for the GPU / CPU.

-Corrections for apparitions and sprite lights.

See also

– 1080p operation in desktop mode (currently only up to 720p in both desktop and laptop)

You may have noticed that the game is only available in the Nintendo eShop. We are working with a digital strategy in the first place due to the current situation, in order to avoid putting pressure on the retail supply chain. We will evaluate the production of the physical version of the game for retail sales as soon as possible.

However, there is an exception, and that is that we are producing a small number of physical copies that we will send to the patrons of the Indiegogo campaign who obtained that version as a reward. We do not have a delivery date for this version of the game yet, we will send them to the patrons as quickly as possible, but it could take 1 or 2 months, given the current situation.

For patrons who requested the digital version, we will send you the codes as soon as possible! We will give more information as we have more news.