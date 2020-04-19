You will love this incredible recipe from start to finish, since it is very easy to make and it will also help you focus much more, since you must follow each instruction step by step

April 18, 2020 10:22 p.m.

As well the Cinnamon Rolls They are extremely delicious, in fact to this day I have not even met a person who does not like these sweetness, that is why we have prepared a recipe for you to carry out and thus surprise your family or your palate.

Delicious recipe of

Cinnamon Rolls

To start you should look for the following ingredients:

3 cups wheat flour, 1 tablespoon dry yeast, 1 egg, 1/4 cup melted butter, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup heavy cream, 1/4 cup water warm, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon of sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla should never be missing.

The first thing you should do is add the yeast together with the tablespoon of sugar in a bowl of considerable size, then add a little hot water, after this move it a little and let it rest for approximately 10 minutes.

After the time, start adding the cream, the melted butter, the egg, the salt, the sugar, the vanilla and finally the 3 respective cups of flour, while you are adding each ingredient you have to knead until you get a elastic mixture, and that it comes off the bowl you are using.

For the filling, You are going to need cinnamon powder, 1 cup of brown sugar and half a cup of melted butter.

First paint all the flattened dough with the melted butter, then mix the cup of sugar with the cinnamon and the result is going to spread it over the butter, then proceed to roll up to form a cylinder.

Then it starts cutting to shape it Cinnamon Rolls, Let it sit for an hour, after the time take it to the oven at 200 ° C for 25 or 30 minutes and you’re ready! You can start devouring them, although we advise you to let them cool down a bit first.

