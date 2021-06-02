Its striking design is confirmed and its release date remains in the air, according to Huawei

Huawei has played with our feelings for a few seconds, as only they well know, regarding an expected, long-awaited announcement. The Huawei P50 They have appeared at today’s event, but no, it was not an official presentation, but a foretaste of “they weren’t dead, they were partying.”

After having presented the new Huawei MatePad 11 and MatePad Pro, the new MateView monitors, the Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro and the Huawei FreeBuds 4 headphones, at the end of everything the brand had left room to at least comment something about the halo of mystery that surrounds the presentation of Huawei’s flagships in mobile terrain. And it was Richar Yu who has confirmed that yes, that they exist, in addition to showing us that peculiar design.

The Huawei P have been presented in spring, towards March and April, in previous years and this year nothing is known, for now. In fact, Yu himself has literally said that the P50 series “supposedly launches this spring” (which doesn’t have many days left).

What they have commented so far is that yes there is P50 series and they have confirmed a design That has been filtering for a while, in which a camera module divided into two circles that would cover three cameras and a camera with the flash respectively stands out. He has described it as “an iconic design language”, which we do not know if it will reach such a level, but of course they will be able to differentiate themselves even after mobiles like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

According to Yu they will be “ultra-thin” and “light”, in addition to promising that “they will take mobile photography to another level.” Of course, without revealing or confirming any specification, so we know that at least one of them will have four cameras, but we still do not have specific data.

The representative explains that these mobiles have not been able to be launched yet “for reasons that you all know”, indirectly alluding to the United States blockade and all the consequences that this has for the manufacture of brand products (perhaps also due to the shortage of chips)

“For reasons you all know, a release date has not yet been set, but we are trying to figure out how to make this product available to all of you.” Richard You, CEO of Huawei

At the moment They have not said an approximate date, so we will still have to wait to know when they will be presented. What does seem most likely is that they will support HarmonyOS, an operating system that today we have been able to know something better and that will reach more devices than we thought, even quite old.