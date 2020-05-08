Presenter Xuxa Meneghel said that her daughter, Sasha, has already questioned her about marriage. To the magazine ‘Harper’s Bazaar’, he handed over how he reacted: ‘I replied that I had no idea and shot between six months and a year and said:’ you will talk to someone who married, because I have no idea ”. Currently, Sasha is dating the singer João Figueiredo.

Xuxa Meneghel talked about her daughter’s love life, Sasha, in an interview with “Harpeer’s Bazar”. The possibility of the heiress, girlfriend of singer João Figueiredo since March, going up to the altar while still young. “It’s something she wants, she likes it. She even asked me today: ‘Mom, how long do you think it will take to get a wedding party together?'”, Said the presenter, who does not hide the fans on the web.

To the publication, the artist also indicated how she responded to the model,

with whom you have shared your quarantine routine. “I replied that I had no idea and kicked between six months and a year and said: ‘go talk to someone who married, because I have no idea,” he explained. In previous interviews, Xuxa linked the trauma of marriage to childhood abuse. “Why do you think I can’t get married? There must be an explanation. Maybe I had to go through all this to want to fight for these children today. I have a dream that, one day, no child will be abused”, explained to “Fantastic”.

Presenter talks about intimate life with Junno: ‘Dating … and a lot’

Actor’s girlfriend

Junno Andrade, Xuxa also commented on their relationship. “Nowadays, I date … And a lot! It is good for the skin, it is good for everything”, joked the artist. On social networks, Xuxa has already suffered criticism due to her appearance on the web, but she is unmoved and guarantees that she does not have the desire to do plastic surgery due to the passing of the years. “I’m terrified of getting everyone’s face,” he admitted.

Model opened up about fake news since childhood

In a recent interview, Sasha

commented on how it handles fake news. “I have lived with it since I was born. For many years of my life, especially when I was younger, it moved me a lot. It affected not only what I should be physically, but also emotionally and professionally. I have always cared a lot about that others talked about, until I learned not to care. It’s a point that I’m still dealing with inside me “, pondered the young woman. The target of criticism because of a missionary mission in Africa, she also took a position on rumors that she would have taught African children fashion. “I would never do anything like that in my life. We talked about fashion, but not the fashion of their culture. I am fully aware that I have neither the authority nor the autonomy for that.”

(By Marilise Gomes)

