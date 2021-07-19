“It’s simple, we have to move the ball again”

The Phoenix

Suns got into trouble a couple of nights ago after falling home to the Milwa

or

kee



Bucks in the fifth game of the NBA Finals. Now, Wisconsin are one win away from the ring and the next match will be played in their fiefdom.

Monty

Williams has spoken after the blow suffered, despite the fact that the defeat was by the minimum, and has attributed the result to the poor defense of his team in some sections of the match.

“If you allow 79 points between the second and third quarters you go wrong. I think we lacked the energy that we did have during the rest of the match. It didn’t kill us but it did forced us to play from behind for a long timeWilliams declared.

In addition, the Suns coach agreed with the statements Chris Paul made after the game, talking about go back to the essence and how Phoenix needs to regain good ball circulation that gave him so many joys during the course.

“We have to move the ball. We know what Booker can do with it But something we had talked about, our formula, was to get to the area, find open shooters and these things. I feel that today we got stuck in attack and we were only able to score with clarification ”, he said bluntly.

On Jrue Holiday’s key move, his theft on Booker and in general the impact that the point guard has had in the tie, he did not hesitate either: “A brilliant move, I have no more words for it. I have to do better, help my players ”.